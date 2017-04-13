Area pastors, church leaders invited to attend Pastor Luncheon West Orange – Cove CISD would like to invite area church leaders to attend a Pastor Luncheon on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The event will provide the occasion to share information.The luncheon will be held Thursday, April 20 at 11:30 a.m. at the WOCCISD Educational Service Center Community Outreach Room, 902 W. Park Avenue, Orange. Church leaders should contact the WOCCISD Superintendent’s Office at 882-5600 to confirm attendance by Tuesday, April 18 at 2 p.m.

About The Record Newspapers