BCHS sent 9 representatives to the TASC Annual State Conference in Arlington, April 8-11. Once again, BCHS received the highest honor of Sweepstakes – completing projects in Pride/Patriotism-Drugs/Alcohol/Safety/Health-Energy/Environment and Community Service. BCHS also received notification that it has been awarded the highest honor in NASC- National Gold Council of Excellence. We are 1 of 237 in the nation and 1 of 36 in Texas. We are CARDINAL PROUD.

