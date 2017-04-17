Congratulations to the Bridge City Little Dribblers Senior Boys All-Star! The boys won the regional tournament and will compete in the National Tournament in Canton, Texas April 19-22. We wish them Good Luck and safe travels as they represent Bridge City in this tournament. Pictured are: (Back row left to right) Austin Richardson,Cody Howard, Gabriel Hernandez, Bryson Constance, Caden Carpenter, Fernando Rodriguez, Micah Satir, and Grant Boudreaux. Front row left to right are Brady Badgett, Kaden Messer, Blake Moore, and Elijah Hicks. Not pictured are Ethan Oceguera and Joey Murty. Coaches are Lee Constance and Jared Boudreaux.

About The Record Newspapers