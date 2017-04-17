Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP recently presented a check for $56,552.61 to the United Way of Orange County. This amount represents a company dollar-for-dollar match for pledges made by employees in 2017.

Chevron Phillips and its employees recognize the importance of giving back and supporting our local community. This makes for a perfect partnership with the United Way of Orange County. In addition to employee donations and corporate contributions, Chevron Phillip’s Orange Site Plant Manager Elliott Johnson has recently joined the Board for the United Way of Orange County.

“We work with twenty-two partner agencies who help Orange County residents improve their health, education, and financial stability. We are so grateful for the employees and corporate partnerships, like Chevron Phillips who help us work toward this goal.” stated United Way of Orange County President and CEO, Maureen McAllister.

Photo: Elliott Johnson, Plant Manager for the CP Chem Orange Site pictured with Maureen McAllister, President and CEO for United Way of Orange County.