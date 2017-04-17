According to Pinehurst Police Chief Fred R. Hanauer III, Easter grass was not the only kind found on Easter Sunday in Pinehurst.

On 4-16-2017 at about 11:07am, Officer Kevin Norton was working a criminal interdiction assignment in the City of Pinehurst and conducted a traffic stop in the area of E. Martin St. and Strickland Dr. The Officer conducted a probable cause search and located a quantity of a substance believed to be Marihuana. The driver was arrested and the Officer conducted a subsequent vehicle inventory. The Officer located two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen, and other contraband including an amount of U.S. currency. The driver, Dreshun Tyre Joseph, a 23 year-old black male who lists an Orange address, was transported to the Orange County Jail on several charges including Theft of a firearm, possession of Marihuana and possession of Drug Paraphernalia. If convicted, Joseph faces up to 2 years in a State Jail and a $10,000 fine.

The case is related to ongoing illegal drug distribution cases being investigated by the Orange County Precinct 2 Constable David Cagle and the Pinehurst Police Department. The joint operation is an example of agencies working together to help achieve common goals in combating the distribution of illegal drugs.

