33 Patillo Rd & Hwy 87 Friday April 21st & Sat 22nd. 8am-5pm,

Sunday 23rd 2pm to 5pm

Business is closing after 50 plus years! Alot of Items! Contents office, mechanic shop, antiques, glassware,toys,boys clothes 3 months to 3 yrs,boxes & packing supplies. MUCH MUCH MORE!