West Orange – Stark High School students took the top places in the YMBL State Fair’s Photography / Graphic Arts Contest.

YMBL winners are, (see attached photo) standing, Herzel Washington (2nd place), David Sargent (Honorable Mention), Blake Robinson (Honorable Mention), and Emily Dubose (Honorable Mention); front row, Damara Jones (3rd place), Bailee Clark (1st place), and Diane McLemore (Honorable Mention).

The students are enrolled in Commercial Photography and Digital Interactive Media Classes instructed by Lacey Hale.