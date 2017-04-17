West Orange – Stark High School Career Center Precision machine students competed last weekend in USA Speed Skills Precision Machine State Contests in Corpus Christi. Keegan Wilkerson (center student in attached photo) won first place in state in the speed skills on-site precision machine contest. He also won state “Best of Show” in the state project competition.WOS precision machine students also earned blue ribbons in the State project competition. They are (see attached photo) Carlos Gutierrez, Ja’Coven Hinson, Wilkerson, Elijah Haskins, and Roberto Artiga.Carlo Paulino is their instructor.

