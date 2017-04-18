Three Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School UIL Academic Teams, as well as several individual students, are headed to State competition. General Math, Current Events and Computer Science Teams all won Regional Team Championships.

The General Math Team of Cody Girouard, Thomas King, Sydney Smith, Chandler Barr, and Chris Cook is coached by Ricky Ryan, LCM District Math Specialist. Thomas King also qualified for individual competition in Number Sense.

The Current Events Team has been ranked First Place at both district and regional competitions. Matthew Cox placed First individually at both the District and Region Contests, Spencer Johns placed Second at District and Sixth at Region. The students will now compete at the state level in Austin, as a team, but each student has a chance to place individually as well. The current events team is Matthew Cox, Spencer Johns, Dalan Jones, Bayleigh Swanton and Nyah Patel.

Team members of the Computer Science Team, coached by Terry Morris, are Thomas King, Derrick Martin, Nick Mugleston, Dajhuan Myles and Tyler Wolfford.

These competitions will take place April 20-22, except for Prose contestants who are Tyler Regan and Ashlynn Ellis who will compete as individuals in in May. Dalton Teeler placed Fourth at Region, and is a State Alternate in Poetry.

Attached Photos

Math Team, from left: Cody Girouard, Thomas King, Sydney Smith, Chandler Barr, Chris Cook and coach, Ricky Ryan.

Current Events Team, first row from left: Nyah Patel, Coach Melissa Becker and Bayleigh Swanton. Second row from left, Spencer Johns, Matthew Cox and Dalan Jones.

No photo was available of the Computer Science Team.