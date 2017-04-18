Pictured: Angel Sehon and Dr. Mike Shahan, president of LSC-O, after awards reception where students, faculty/staff, community and high school recipients were honored Monday afternoon.

Angel Sehon was awarded the Grand Prize: Cover Art Award for her Two Dimensional piece of art that was submitted to the Cypress Branches contest. She also won first place in the Poetry contest for a poem written and dedicated to all foster children and parents.

Angel is a 2014 graduate of Bridge City High School and has been a student at Lamar State College Orange since summer of 2014. She has a degree in liberal arts and science, will graduate the EMT program in May and will continue into the Nursing or Paramedic program in the fall. She is a full time student and is employed at PK’s Grill in Orange. When not working or studying, she enjoys running, art and “loving her dog.”

The honor came with certificates, cash awards and being published in the Cypress Branches Journal, as well her art being used as the cover art.

Cypress Branches is a literary journal which encourages and promotes the literary, artistic and photographic expression of students of Lamar State College-Orange. Entries are judged by a qualified panel of judges. Entries are received, judged, published and awarded prizes each long semester. Students from all majors and fields of study are encouraged to make submissions.

Give Your Love

By: Angel Sehon

There are some heartbreaks worth repeating

Little hands and silly demands

They come to you for comfort

Some with tears

Some with fears

They have not known the feeling a warm embrace

But the feeling of disgrace

Be patient

And show your love at a steady pace

Fall in love with the innocent face

Soft kisses and sweet smiles

They’ll ask you to stay for a while.

But the time will come to part

You’ll forever keep them in your heart

Give your love away to the purest of souls

Whose heart is filled with holes

Let them break your heart

Because you have given them their fresh start. Give your love.

Dedicated to the children of foster homes and parents