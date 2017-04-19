An unforgettable night of magic is coming to Orange,

The Kiwanis Club of Orange, TX is hosting a Magic Show on Thursday, May 4, 2017,at 7 p.m. at Community Church on 3400 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. in Orange, Texas. With his impossible sleight of hand, Magician CJ Johnson is sure to make the skeptics think twice! His performance is engaging for children and entertaining for adults. Be sure to arrive early before all the seats disappear! Tickets are $12 available for purchase at the door. Refreshments will be available for purchase. The Magic Show is part of the Kiwanis Club’s annual fundraisers to support local children in the Orange community. For more information, visit the Kiwanis Club of Orange, TX Facebook page.

