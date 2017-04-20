The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Ron Chevalier, senior English teacher for the Orangefield High School, as School District Employee of the Month. Mr. Chevalier has been with the district for 10 years and is a dedicated employee who loves teaching. He serves as a mentor teacher to new teachers, helps with One Act Play and sponsors the Stark Reading Contest for OHS. Mr. Chevalier is often the first car in the parking lot and the last to leave. He makes coffee for teachers before school, assists teachers within the English department and tutoring students. He also serves on various committees including the Site Base Decision Making team. Mr. Chevalier is loved by students and teachers alike.

