Entergy is the official sponsor of the 2017 Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center Butterfly Release that will take place on Saturday, April 22nd at 3:30 pm during the annual Eco-Fest celebration of Earth Day. Eco-Fest runs from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and offers a day full of family fun that highlights sustainability and natural history. Local and regional organizations as well as area businesses host booths that provide information about earth-friendly products, services, and opportunities.

Shown is the check presentation by Johnny Trahan, Customer Service Manager for Entergy Texas in Orange County to Katie Krantz, Shangri La Botanical Garden’s Education and Volunteer Program Coordinator.