By Dave Rogers

For The Record

David Mitchell is making a name – and carving out a new niche – in furniture making, a smooth one.

Mitchell builds custom furniture – dining room tables, coffee tables, chairs, light fixtures, you name it – from wine and bourbon barrels and sells it from a storefront on Bridge City’s Texas Avenue.

“Where can you find quality furniture — just straight quality furniture – quality furniture built just for you at a good price?” he said recently, overlooking the showroom at his Texas Wine Barrel Company, located at 1055 Texas Ave.

“There’s a pretty big market right now for quality rustic furniture and home décor. Even builders are doing farm house style construction.”

A native Texan, Mitchell has been in Bridge City for nearly a year.

“The economy is real good, people are friendly, and you’re on the water. There are a lot of good factors,” he said.

Examples of his Texas Wine Barrel creations are featured on social media sites Facebook, Instagram and Etsy.

“How do we get our barrels?” he said. “Wineries use barrels up to a point, and once they can’t use them any longer, they’re sold on a secondary market.

“Craftsmen like myself like to make furniture and home décor for people who want unique quality furniture in their home.”

Mitchell says his wine barrels come from Napa, California or French vineyards, or bourbon distilleries. He and a partner craft new pieces in a Port Arthur shop.

“We do all our custom work in our shop. Whatever custom stain or dimension you’re looking for, we can build it for you,” Mitchell said.

“Anything that can be crafted out of a wine barrel, we can do: an end table, a coffee table, a dining table, chairs. There’s a lot of versatility.

“And my furniture is all well-made, very solid.”

Mitchell says he sells “probably six a week” of his wine-barrel tables. And that’s with little marketing.

He hopes to become a regular at Trade Days in Winnie and Orange and First Monday in Canton.

“I want to do events on the weekends and during the week build custom orders,” Mitchell said.

“Some of the smaller stuff, I build in the store, so people can come in and watch how they are made.”