Bridge City, TX Thursday, April 20, 2017: The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Anytime Fitness to its membership on April 20, 2017. Anytime Fitness lives up to its name being open to members 24 hours a day 365 days a year. When members join one club, they have access to them all – including locations in Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Qatar, Grand Cayman, India, Chile, Spain, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Sweden and Italy. Anytime Fitness is a co-ed gym and offers all the latest workout equipment as well as a studio room which features a large projector screen to view any of dozens of workout videos from spin classes to Zumba. They are conveniently located at 1145 Texas Avenue Suite B in Bridge City next door to Total Impressions. For more information, call Manager Robert Melich at 409-735-2222 or check them out on Facebook.

