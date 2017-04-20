Stanley Garison, Jr., 89 of Doyline, LA passed away April 17, 2017 in Shreveport, LA after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, April 21 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. George Rodgers and Bro. Mike Reichard. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment, with full military honors, will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Stanley was born May 28, 1927 in Orangefield, Texas.

Stanley retired from the Air Force at Barksdale Air Force Base. He officially served his country for 22 years achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. His tour of country included oversea assignments in Marshall Island, Hawaii, Philippians, Spain, Iceland and Newfoundland. His expertise was in Cryptographies. After retiring Stanley worked at the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant in Minden, Louisiana and at Executone in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was a member of Koran Baptist Church for 47 years and also served as a Deacon. Stanley was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and was loved by all his family. He loved to garden, travel with his wife and spend time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Stanley is survived by his wife of 68 years Marguerite Garison; son Ronald Garison and wife Donna from Doyline, Louisiana; son Donald Garison from Elm Grove, Louisiana; daughter Pamela Chappell and husband Jimmy from Tioga, Texas; daughter Cynthia Garison from Trinity, Alabama; brothers Harry “Buddy” Garison of Orangefield, Texas and L.C. Garison and wife Brenda of Vidor, Texas; sister Velma Jo Hopson of Jasper, Texas; seven grandchildren Amy Slaton and husband John of Doyline, Louisiana; Mary Meek and husband Tony of Moore, Oklahoma, Ben Garison and wife Brandy of Doyline, Louisiana; Amanda Evans and husband Adam of Tioga, Texas; Jason Garison and wife DeLane of Springhill, Louisiana; Jeremy Garison and wife Melissa of Princeton, Louisiana and Justin Garison and companion Brandy of Elm Grove, Louisiana; 12 great grandchildren Preston Slaton, Graceann Slaton, LaBelle Meek, Daxton Meek, Braelynn Garison, Avery Garison, Lane Garison Evans, Morgan Evans, Jaycee Garison, Noah Garison, Andru “Andy” Green and Wyatt Stanley Garison. Special friends Iris Hames and Jenny Lee of Trinity, Alabama.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents Stanley Garison and Mazura Linscomb Garison, sister Margaret Rose Hartsfield and son Randall Garison.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to our mother for her love and devotion throughout his illness. We would also like to thank the caregivers and friends throughout the years, especially Dr. Stuart Blum, Dr. David Henry, Ricarda Carlisle, Theresa Allaband, Heritage Manor Stratmore, Shylah, Randy and Brenda.