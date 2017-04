Kendall Gibson was recognized by the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce as the Student of the Month. Kendall is a Senior at Bridge City High School where she is the Head Drum Major for the Bridge City High School Marching Band and three year qualifier for UIL Calculator. She is also in Student Council, Honor Society, Spanish Club, and Chess Club. Kendall plans to attend a university in Texas pursuing a major in Biomedical Engineering.

