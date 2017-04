Zachary Dionne was recognized by the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce as the Student of the Month. Zachary is a Senior at Bridge City High School where he is the National Honor Society Parliamentarian for 2016-2017 and won 6th place at the State meet of UIL in Social Studies. He was also the RYLA Rotary Club 5190 Representative for 2016. Zachary plans to attend a university in Texas pursuing a major in environmental engineering.

About The Record Newspapers