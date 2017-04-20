Amy Weir of Bridge City, Texas, was among the veterinary students recently honored at Oklahoma State University Center for Veterinary Health Sciences. Weir received a Class of 1964 Endowed Scholarship in Veterinary Medicine in recognition of her academic achievements. A member of the class of 2018, Weir is married to Joshua Weir of Stillwater and the daughter of Brian and Kay Sattler of Bridge City.

“Thanks to our very generous donors, the veterinary center awarded more than $578,400 to faculty, staff and 143 veterinary students,” reported Dr. Chris Ross, interim dean of OSU’s Center for Veterinary Health Sciences. “We appreciate our donors and are always glad when we can help our students reduce their debt load.”

Earning a DVM degree provides graduates with many career options including private veterinary practice, military service, biomedical research, the pharmaceutical industry, government roles or academia.

Contact: Derinda Blakeney, APR | OSU Center for Veterinary Health Sciences | 405-744-6740 | derinda@okstate.edu

