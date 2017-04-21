Memorial services for Evalyn O’Neal Axelson, longtime teacher and educator, will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Orange, Texas on April 29, 2017, —- visitation: 11:00 am and a memorial service to immediately follow at 12 noon, officiated by Rev. Tom Haas.Evalyn’s Urn will be placed at the O’Neal family plot at Blackshear, Ga.Mrs. Axelson was born and raised in Waycross, Ga., graduated from Valdosta High School, Valdosta, Ga., and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Valdosta State College (later, Georgia State Woman’s College) In later years, Mrs. Axelson took several education courses at Lamar University.She began her teaching career in Ocala, Fla. She taught later in Waycross, Ga., Huntsville, Ala., and finally served as an elementary school teacher in Orange schools until her retirement in 1981. She also was employed as the Director of Admissions at Christian College in Columbia. Mo., from 1946 through 1948.Mrs. Axelson, during a teaching career of more than 30 years, played an active role in several teacher-affiliated organizations. Locally, she was president of the Orange Classroom Teachers Association as well as a member of the Texas State Teachers Association. She was instrumental in forming the Orange County Council of Classroom Teachers. Mrs. Axelson also was a member of the National Education Association. At the state level, she served Texas Classroom Teachers Association as district membership chairman, and state chairman of the Teacher Education and Professional Standards for two elective terms. She was appointed to the Texas State Board of Examiners for Teacher Education from 1969 and served until 1975.A Lutheran for over 50 years, she was chairman of the Stewardship Committee as well as chairman of the Altar Guild at Trinity Lutheran Church, Orange, Texas. In 1990, she and her husband R.W. (Bob) Axelson joined Grace Lutheran Church, Orange, Texas where she was elected to two terms as chairman of the Evangelism/Outreach Committee.An avid golfer, Mrs. Axelson served three separate terms as president of the Sunset Grove Country Club Women’s Golf Association. She served as chairman of the Couples Tournament and also as chairman of the Orange Blossom Special Golf Tournament.She has been a longtime supporter of Orange Christian Services and Lifetime member of the Friends of the Orange Public Library.Evalyn is survived by two sons. Oldest son, Robert O. Axelson of Houston, and his two children, granddaughter Ms. Kelley (Axelson) Wendt, her husband Ryan Wendt of Spring, Texas, their sons, (Evalyn’s great grandchildren), Collin Wendt, Liam Wendt and Tristan Wendt, and grandson Mason Krueger of Victoria, Texas.

