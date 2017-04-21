PreK3 students at St. Mary Catholic School are learning the alphabet. They are “experiencing” the letter “X”. Mrs. Rhonda Harmon, their teacher, is constantly looking for ways to make each letter of the alphabet “come alive” for her students. The most obvious word that begins with “X” is x-ray. The students enjoyed “looking” at their friend’s skeleton using x-rays.

Pictured are (left to right) Carson Harris, Mason Henning, Hollie Torres-Roberts, J. Lanting, Cadynce Bellon and Corbin Burman (on the floor).