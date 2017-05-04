May 18:  Native Plants in Your Landscape.   Sharon Odegar, a Master Naturalist and Master Gardener, will be doing this presentation.  This program will include 1 CEU in Integrated Pest Management.  It will cost $12 and will start at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office.  Go to Orange.AgriLife.org to register.
May 23:  Weed ID and Pasture Management.  Barron Rector, Extension Range Specialist, will be the speaker.  This program will include 2 General CEU’s.  It will be from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Extension Office, and will cost $10.00.  Go to Orange.AgriLife.org to register.
June 1:  Succulents Class.  The cost has yet to be determined.  It will start at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office.  Go to Orange.AgriLife.org to register.

