May 18: Native Plants in Your Landscape. Sharon Odegar, a Master Naturalist and Master Gardener, will be doing this presentation. This program will include 1 CEU in Integrated Pest Management. It will cost $12 and will start at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. Go to Orange.AgriLife.org to register.

May 23: Weed ID and Pasture Management. Barron Rector, Extension Range Specialist, will be the speaker. This program will include 2 General CEU’s. It will be from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Extension Office, and will cost $10.00. Go to Orange.AgriLife.org to register.

June 1: Succulents Class. The cost has yet to be determined. It will start at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. Go to Orange.AgriLife.org to register.

