Shooter Jennings, the son of country music legend Waylon Jennings, will headline The Great Americana Music Fest on The Great Lawn near the Event Centre in Beaumont on Saturday, June 10. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and Craft Beer Experience tickets include admission to the event. Visit discoverybeaumont.com for more details and the full lineup.

Entertainment for the week

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

Another great week of entertainment is in store for residents in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana, so take a look at the listings below and find something you will enjoy. Follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for daily updates and concert announcements.

Wednesday, June 7

Phillip Glyn @ The Boudian Hut

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Rob Copeland @ Rikenjaks-LC

Charlston and Derek @ Rush Lounge

Tim Burge @ Tradewinds Tavern

Danny Dillon and Jorge Ramos @ The West Bar and Grill

Thursday, June 8

Big Richard South @ Blue Martini

Pug Johnson @ Café Del Rio

Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Blake Sticker @ The Grill

The Flava Band and Friends (music of Prince) @ Jefferson Theatre

Dickie and the Tornadoes @ Larry’s French Market

Chris Jacko’s Zydeflo @ The Lone Wolf

Danny Dillon @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont

Chris Stacey@ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Britt Godwin and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Sabine River Brass Band @ Madison’s

Tin Pan Alley @ Rancho Grande

Ronnie Fruge @ Rikenjaks-LC

JP Primeaux @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Zipties @ Rush Lounge

David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern

Friday, June 9

“Fun for Funds Mania: A Tribute to the Beatles” @ Orange Community Playhouse

Rodney Atkins @ Golden Nugget Casino

Jason Boland and the Stragglers @ Backyard Dance Hall

Flamethrowers @ Blue Martini

Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut

Bronco Junior @ The Boudain Hut North

Touching Hearts @ Café Del Rio

Fire This Way, Woolly, Kahn @ The Center Stage

Caleb Williams @ Dylan’s

Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

White Trash Superstar, Chalkline Empire, The Greater Good, My Madness @ The Gig

Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie @ Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center – Lake Charles

Curtis Grimes @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Josh Taylor @ The L Bar

Ken Marvel Band @ Larry’s French Market

Frayed Soul @ Linda’s Lounge

Top Shelf @ The Lone Wolf

Zach Gonzalez @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont

Blake Sticker @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

The B-Sides @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Snafu, The Fanatics @ Madison’s

Brittany Pfantz, Unkle Jam @ Rikenjaks – LC

Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Zipties @ Rush Lounge

David Joel Band @ Sawdust Saloon

Jarvis Jacob and The Southern Gents @ Sloppy’s Downtown Crossroads @ Stingaree Restaurant

Uncle Touchie and The Feel Goodz, Steve Fitzner, Stay Golden Pony Boys @ Texas Rose Saloon

Wes Hardin @ Thirsty’s

Saturday, June 10

Blood, Sweat and Tears @ Golden Nugget Casino

Shooter Jennings, Paul Childers and The Nashville Three, VOLK, Mayeux and Broussard, Cranford Hollow, Cody Schaeffer, The Ramblin’ Boys, Ashlynn Ivy, David Varnardo, Barelands @ The Great Lawn – Beaumont

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ The Bayou Club

Flamethrowers @ Blue Martini

Ken Marvel Band @ The Boudain Hut

Bayou Rush @ Café Del Rio

Fast Lemon @ The Capri Club

Danny Dillon and Old Union Southern @ Dylan’s

Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Pigs in Zen (Jane’s Addiction tribute band), Rusted Cage (Soundgarden tribute band) @ The Gig

Kay Miller @ The Grill

Peterbilt Band @ Honky Tonk Texas

Steve Griggs Band @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Josh Taylor @ The L Bar

Pee Wee Bowen @ Larry’s French Market

Mark Reeves and Twisted X @ Loggerheads Bar

Top Shelf @ The Lone Wolf

Tyrone Thompson @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont

Pug Johnson @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Eazy @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Organic Radio @ Madison’s

Mike Dean @ Neches Brewing Company

Get Right Ramblers @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

John Cessac and The Texas Outlaws @Pine Tree Lodge

Chris Stacey, The Teague Brothers Band @ Rikenjaks-LC

Zipties @ Rush Lounge

The Lineup @ Stingaree Restaurant

The Renegades @ Tammy’s

Tim Burge @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Autumn Stay, Wooly, The Disgustoids @ Texas Rose Saloon

Silas Feemster @ Thirsty’s

Sunday, June 11

Brittany Pfantz @ Blue Martini

Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

“EQUALITY FEST” feat. Snorlaxxx, The Ron Jeremies, Semon Demon, The Silky Dave Experience, Pug Johnson, Ariel Bush @ The Gig

Matt Ash @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Acoustic Pie, Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks-LC

Zipties @ Rush Lounge

Jimmy Kaiser and Fasulo @ The West Bar and Grill

Monday, June 12

Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Night and Day Orchestra @ The Logon Cafe

Corey Landry @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, June 13

Tim Burge @ Dylan’s

Kevin Lambert@ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Pug Johnson and Zach Gonzalez @ Madison’s

Matt and Amber @ Rush Lounge

Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern

Rod Rishard @ Two Amigos – Orange