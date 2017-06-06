Entertainment Week of June 7th
Shooter Jennings, the son of country music legend Waylon Jennings, will headline The Great Americana Music Fest on The Great Lawn near the Event Centre in Beaumont on Saturday, June 10. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and Craft Beer Experience tickets include admission to the event. Visit discoverybeaumont.com for more details and the full lineup.
Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
Another great week of entertainment is in store for residents in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana, so take a look at the listings below and find something you will enjoy. Follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for daily updates and concert announcements.
Wednesday, June 7
Phillip Glyn @ The Boudian Hut
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Rob Copeland @ Rikenjaks-LC
Charlston and Derek @ Rush Lounge
Tim Burge @ Tradewinds Tavern
Danny Dillon and Jorge Ramos @ The West Bar and Grill
Thursday, June 8
Big Richard South @ Blue Martini
Pug Johnson @ Café Del Rio
Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Blake Sticker @ The Grill
The Flava Band and Friends (music of Prince) @ Jefferson Theatre
Dickie and the Tornadoes @ Larry’s French Market
Chris Jacko’s Zydeflo @ The Lone Wolf
Danny Dillon @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont
Chris Stacey@ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Britt Godwin and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Sabine River Brass Band @ Madison’s
Tin Pan Alley @ Rancho Grande
Ronnie Fruge @ Rikenjaks-LC
JP Primeaux @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Zipties @ Rush Lounge
David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern
Friday, June 9
“Fun for Funds Mania: A Tribute to the Beatles” @ Orange Community Playhouse
Rodney Atkins @ Golden Nugget Casino
Jason Boland and the Stragglers @ Backyard Dance Hall
Flamethrowers @ Blue Martini
Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut
Bronco Junior @ The Boudain Hut North
Touching Hearts @ Café Del Rio
Fire This Way, Woolly, Kahn @ The Center Stage
Caleb Williams @ Dylan’s
Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
White Trash Superstar, Chalkline Empire, The Greater Good, My Madness @ The Gig
Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie @ Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center – Lake Charles
Curtis Grimes @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Josh Taylor @ The L Bar
Ken Marvel Band @ Larry’s French Market
Frayed Soul @ Linda’s Lounge
Top Shelf @ The Lone Wolf
Zach Gonzalez @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont
Blake Sticker @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
The B-Sides @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Snafu, The Fanatics @ Madison’s
Brittany Pfantz, Unkle Jam @ Rikenjaks – LC
Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Zipties @ Rush Lounge
David Joel Band @ Sawdust Saloon
Jarvis Jacob and The Southern Gents @ Sloppy’s Downtown Crossroads @ Stingaree Restaurant
Uncle Touchie and The Feel Goodz, Steve Fitzner, Stay Golden Pony Boys @ Texas Rose Saloon
Wes Hardin @ Thirsty’s
Saturday, June 10
Blood, Sweat and Tears @ Golden Nugget Casino
Shooter Jennings, Paul Childers and The Nashville Three, VOLK, Mayeux and Broussard, Cranford Hollow, Cody Schaeffer, The Ramblin’ Boys, Ashlynn Ivy, David Varnardo, Barelands @ The Great Lawn – Beaumont
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ The Bayou Club
Flamethrowers @ Blue Martini
Ken Marvel Band @ The Boudain Hut
Bayou Rush @ Café Del Rio
Fast Lemon @ The Capri Club
Danny Dillon and Old Union Southern @ Dylan’s
Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Pigs in Zen (Jane’s Addiction tribute band), Rusted Cage (Soundgarden tribute band) @ The Gig
Kay Miller @ The Grill
Peterbilt Band @ Honky Tonk Texas
Steve Griggs Band @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Josh Taylor @ The L Bar
Pee Wee Bowen @ Larry’s French Market
Mark Reeves and Twisted X @ Loggerheads Bar
Top Shelf @ The Lone Wolf
Tyrone Thompson @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont
Pug Johnson @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Eazy @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Organic Radio @ Madison’s
Mike Dean @ Neches Brewing Company
Get Right Ramblers @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
John Cessac and The Texas Outlaws @Pine Tree Lodge
Chris Stacey, The Teague Brothers Band @ Rikenjaks-LC
Zipties @ Rush Lounge
The Lineup @ Stingaree Restaurant
The Renegades @ Tammy’s
Tim Burge @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Autumn Stay, Wooly, The Disgustoids @ Texas Rose Saloon
Silas Feemster @ Thirsty’s
Sunday, June 11
Brittany Pfantz @ Blue Martini
Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
“EQUALITY FEST” feat. Snorlaxxx, The Ron Jeremies, Semon Demon, The Silky Dave Experience, Pug Johnson, Ariel Bush @ The Gig
Matt Ash @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Acoustic Pie, Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks-LC
Zipties @ Rush Lounge
Jimmy Kaiser and Fasulo @ The West Bar and Grill
Monday, June 12
Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Night and Day Orchestra @ The Logon Cafe
Corey Landry @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, June 13
Tim Burge @ Dylan’s
Kevin Lambert@ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Pug Johnson and Zach Gonzalez @ Madison’s
Matt and Amber @ Rush Lounge
Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern
Rod Rishard @ Two Amigos – Orange