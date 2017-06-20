TROPICAL STORM COULD LAND NEAR US

The National Hurricane Center has put the landing of tropical storm Cindy between High Island and Intracoastal City, LA. That’s about a 100 air mile span. It puts the Sabine River right square in the middle. Anything is subject to happen. It could fizzle, go the other way, further west or east. If winds got up to 40 miles it will do some damage. We could get five to 10 inches of rain or very little. Land fall is expected Wednesday evening with gusty winds all day. That will make it very difficult for us to home deliver the newspaper. Some areas may not get delivery so we are increasing the amount left in locations (stores, etc.) When the storm passes everyone is still assured a paper. I look for a Louisiana landfall but who knows.*****I’d best get going. I would appreciate it if you came along. I promise it won’t do you no harm.

TRUMP’S HUMAN RIGHTS HOGWASH

Trump’s New Policy on Cuba

Americans can travel to North Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, China, Philippians, Ukraine, even Russia, but not Cuba. Trump can cut out the bull corn on the Human Rights issue. All of the above mentioned have a terrible track record on human rights abuse. Some are terrorist supporting countries. Trump just made a multi-billion dollar deal with Saudi Arabia, who has a terrible track record on human right. Russia kills and jails political prisoners almost for sport yet Trump cozies up to Russia and admires Putin. Trump is restricting U.S. travel to Cuba but worse, he doesn’t want U.S. businesses to do business with Cuba. This hurts our farmers and other businesses. He says he doesn’t want U.S. dollars to prop up a country that abuses its citizens. It’s a step backwards. Eleven presidents have come and gone since 1959 and none could bring down Cuba’s dictators. President Obama’s approach was making progress finally. Trump went back to what hasn’t worked for 56 years. Before too long, the last of the Castros will be gone and we were setting up a move to help the Cuban people become a democracy in the not too distant future. Trump put us back to square one. At every turn our great country is going backward.

CONDOLENCED

We were sorry to hear that Floyd Hebert, 85, a native of Abbeville, passed away on June 14. He and ‘Taffy’ had been married 65 years. Condolences to his children Pamela Webb, Joseph Hebert, Pattie Holbrooks and Janet Rogers, their spouses and families.*****We were also saddened to learn of the death of Art Hughes, 83, who died June 14. He and wife Evelyn ‘Fran’ were longtime friends. Art, a former Orange police officer, was the first investigator in the Criminal Department to be hired at the Orange County Sherriff’s office.*****Edward ‘Coop’ Daville, 90, passed away June 13. Service was held last Friday, June 16. He was a WWII Navy Veteran. He and his wife Joyce Lavergne were married 71 years. Our condolences to the family. *****We were sad to learn about the death of Jean Duplantis, 83, of Bridge City, who passed away June 19. Funeral service will be held Friday, June 23, 10 a.m. at Claybar Funeral Home, Bridge City. We knew this nice lady Boots’ wife and Connie Hanks’ mom. Our condolences goes out to Russell Duplantis and the entire family.*****We were also sorry to learn that Patsy Lovelace, 76, had passed away on June 18. Services will be held Thursday, 10 a.m. at Dorman Funeral Home. This fine Christian lady was married to our friend Bill Lovelace and was the mother of our buddy at the Sheriff’s office, Janois Grizzaffi. Patsy had a large family and she loved them all. May she rest in peace. Please see obituaries.

PAIR OF MULES FOR TRADE

Our friend J.B. has two nice mules that he’s willing to barter or trade for just about anything. (See ad in this issue.) He acquired the boys to breed to a mare in hopes of getting a ‘Jenny.’ The guys however are apparently homosexual. They get the mare all excited and go off and love on each other. She can’t get bred that way. They are partners and J.B. doesn’t want to break up their relationship so if interested you must take them both. Bring you own trailer. They are loving, friendly guys that are great pets. I though a good idea for a service club fund raiser would be to sell raffle tickets, “Win one, get the other free.” You can see their picture in the ad.

TURNING BACK THE HANDS OF TIME

10 Years Ago-2007

Dr. Jamey Harrison, 33, will become the new BCISD superintendent on July 15. Harrison beat out six other finalist. He and his wife Chelle live in Sour Lake with their two-year-old son Jackson.*****Dee Ann Janice, 45, of Orange, was pronounced dead by Judge Derry Dunn. She died after she lost control of her car on Hwy. 1442 Bayou Bridge, struck a cyclist and entered the water. Gary Kelly, the cyclist, jumped into the water in an attempt to get Janice out but was unsuccessful. “I tried to open the door but I couldn’t,” he said. Judge Dunn ruled cause of death as a result of drowning. The Judge said, “She struck the guard rail, rode on the rail for several feet, then flipped over the rail and went into the water.” In this week’s issue of the Record Newspaper, in Roy Dunn’s “Down Life’s Highway column traces the history of Orange County Justice of the Peace officials since 1950. Today the citizens are being well served by the four JP’s, Judge Joe Parkhurst, Pct. 1, Judge Derry Dunn, Pct. 2, Judge Janice Menard, Pct. 3 and Judge Rodney Price, Pct. 4. (Editor’s note: Pct. 3, in 2017, is served by Joy Dubose Simonton, Pct. 1 is served by Hershel Stagner Jr. From 1950 to 1956, Orange County had five justices of the peace. Orange had two in Pct. 1, L.J. Paul Miller and Emmie K. Fountain, who took her husband’s place when he died. She served until 1964 when J. Neal Miller, Sr., was appointed. The other JP post was eliminated in 1956.After Neal Miller took his own life Jim Sharon Bearden was appointed to replace him. Bearden served until 1968 then want to the DA’s office. David Dunn replaced Bearden, then James Stringer replaced Dunn. Point of interest: Pct. 3 JP, in 1950 was S.G. Slagle, he was replaced by J.G. “Guy” Toups in 1958. A. W. “Dick” Anders took over in 1964 and served until 1970 when Martin Ardoin took over. The first three JP’s never had been married. Flo Edgerly replaced Ardoin, Menard replaced Edgerly and Siminton replaced Menard. There has only been seven JP’s in Pct. 3. (Editor’s note: There is much more but that’s all the space I can spare.*****The head coach of girl’s basketball at Bridge City, Jackie Scales, is moving up to 5-A. She has taken a coaching position at Fort Elkins High School near Sugarland. (Editor’s note: She is Donna and Judge Jimmy Scales’ daughter. I’m not sure if she’s still there or has moved to another school.)*****GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: Patricia Katherine Todd Newton, 65, of Orange, passed away Saturday, June 23. Funeral service was Tuesday, June 26. She was a resident of the Orange area since 1976. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling and bowling. Mrs. Newton worked and retired from the City of Orange as a purchasing agent. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Gerald Newton, son, Michael, daughters, Katherine Potter and Cheryl Dean and grandchildren.***** Jacob Jeremiah Davis, 23, of Orange, passed away Thursday, June 21. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 26. He was a longtime resident of Orange and employed as an equipment operator with Signal International. Jacob is survived by his wife Jodi Alamaguer Davis, children, Jeremiah and Jayden Davis, parents, Wayne and Belinda Davis, grandmother, Emily Green, great grandmother, Gertrude Virginia Good. brothers, Joshua Davis and Elijah Davis, and sister, Rachel Davis.***** Terry Roberts Silkwood, 65, resident of Bridge City passed away Friday, June 15. A memorial service was Saturday, June 23. She was a dispatcher for Orange County Ambulance. Terry is survived by her husband, Perry J. Silkwood, sons, Troy G. Silkwood, and Bret L. Silkwood and numerous nieces and nephews.***** Richard Ellis “Dick” Jackson, 83, of Orange, died Friday, June 16. Funeral service was Friday, June 22. He served in the United States Marine Corp. during WWII as a fighter pilot and was honorably discharged as a captain. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in mechanical engineering and went to work for DuPont, where he worked for 37 years until retirement. He is survived by his son Richard Ellis Jackson Jr.; daughter in law, Nylda Marie Jackson; and grandchildren, Brian, Blair, Doniel, and Erica Jackson. ***** Lee Ann Coulter Denmon, 51, of Orange, passed away Saturday, June 23. She worked as a manager for Outsource Staffing in Baptist Church in Orange. She loved life to the fullest. She was a beautiful person on the inside as she was on the outside. Survivors are her loving husband, Donny Denmon, brother, Ronnie Coulter, sister, Donna McClendon, brother, Donald Wayne Coulter, sister, JoLynn Mullen.

40-Years Ago-1979

The Bridge City gumbo team, led by Roy Dunn, took first place in gumbo cooking awards at Doug Kershaw’s Louisiana weekend festivities. Kershaw was appearing at the Houston Astrodome. The B.C. team was named ‘Grand Champion.’ Other team members are Ethel and Lawrence Foux, Ann Lieby, Barbara Gillis and Phyl Dunn. The big sign in the Astrodome flashed the team’s names and declared the Bridge City team ‘World Champions’. The team had previously been named the ‘Over-All Best’ at the International Gumbo Festival held in Orange. *****Wayne Jones opened Fisherman’s Reef Restaurant, located in the building formally occupied by Horde’s Restaurant on IH-10. *****Beautiful Sharon Gregory, of Bridge City, daughter of June and Fred Gregory, was named Miss Texas Teen Queen. The state pageant took place in Dallas. Sharon will represent Texas in the national competition in Memphis in September (Editor’s note: Sharon did go on to win the national contest, but gave up the Miss USA Teen title after a conflict with the national committee, which she found to be unethical. Sharon, the last we heard, was a television news anchor in Florida. Her mother June still lives in Bridge City. Her father Fred passed away several years ago. Funny how time slips away. To me it seems only yesterday). *****Bobby Smitherman was named Bridge City Rotarian of the Year. *****Baxter’s Brigade gathered at Harold Beeson’s house Wednesday for a big Italian supper. The Baxter troops will gather at the home of Don Jacobs on Friday. *****The Orange Dinner Club will be hosted by Janet and James Fontenot on July 4. ****** Barry Wiseman and Clay Dugas will both take brides in a few days. *****A time capsule dedication ceremony will be held Monday, July 4, on the Court House lawn. The time capsule contains memorabilia from the Bi-centennial year. Other artifacts include three issues of the Opportunity Valley Newspaper. The program will include William (Bill) Nugent, Hubert H. Meadows, Judge Pete Runnels, Mrs. Frances Reed, Mrs. H.R. (Bubba) Voss and Boy Scout troop #229 and leader T.C. Jacobs. *****Orange Rotary installs officers. Lew Malcolm president, David Claybar 1st vice-president, Jim Stelly, 2nd vice-president, Terry Childres, secretary and Jack Ramsey, treasurer. Judge Homer Stephenson, of the Ninth Court of Appeals, installed the officers. Rev. Walter “Doc.” Klingle is outgoing president.

A FEW HAPPENINGS

Dr. Alex Edgerly, DDS is a 2009 Orangefield High School and Lamar graduate who went on to earn his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. I remember Alex as a youngster winning every modeling pageant he ever entered. This great young man is the son of John and Stephanie Edgerly and grandson of Gene and Flo Edgerly. Dr. Edgerly extends a warm welcome to visit him at his new home at the Smiles by Design office in Port Arthur. He’ll treat you like family and provide high quality dental care.*****Congrats to one of our best buds, Donna Riely, who was chosen ‘Employee of the Month’ by the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce. Donna and I go back to the long ago P.S. Tire days. She has since married and is a longtime employee of BCISD. We are running a picture of Donna in this issue. The two other beautiful women in the picture are Gina Mannino and Shirley Zimmerman. These are three of my favorite ladies and Todd Lintzen is also a pretty good guy.*****The Wednesday Lunch Bunch will dine at Novrozsky’s this week. The group had a great time last week with a great turnout. They will meet at Robert’s next week. Everyone always welcome.*****A few folks we know celebrating birthdays in the next few days: June 21: Shelley Waddell, manager at Bridge City Animal Hospital celebrates her birthday today. Also celebrating are Dustin Hartsfield, Sarah Claybar, Sharon Wright, former commissioner David Dubose and coach Wade Phillips, an Orange native. Celebrities joining them are British Royalty Prince William, 34, actor Chris Pratt, 37 and basketball player Richard Jefferson, 36.*****June 22: Kaitlin Pelaez, Paul Richardson, Don Finley, Gean Hammett, Phyllis Nimitz, Charlene Braus and Caitlin Wells all celebrate birthdays today. Joining them are actress Meryl Steep, 67, football player Kurt Warner, 45 and country singer Kris Kristofferson, 80.*****June 23: Ken Johnson, Sissy Braus, Jaden Trahan and Jeania Craus all celebrate today. Also celebrating are Randy Jackson, 69, singer Jason Mraz, 39 and actress Selma Blair, 44.*****June 24: Stark Foundation’s Amanda Adams, mother ot twins, celebrates today as does Blake Amy, Tobby’s better half, sweet, Kathy Marsh and Barbara Garza. Also drummer Mike Fleetwood, 69 and singer Solange Knowles. This also would have been the birthday of our late friend “Buckshot” Winfree.*****June 25: The Korean War started on this day in 1950. Constable Chris Humble, who was nowhere near being born when the war started celebrates his birthday today. Also celebrating is West Orange-Stark Elementary teacher Cher Becker, Linda Taylor and Erin McFarlane. Celebrities celebrating today are singer Carly Simon, 71, actors Jimmie Walker, 69 and Tommy Lister, 58.*****June 26: On this day 60 years ago, 1957, Hurricane Audrey blew in. Also on this day Trudy Cagle, Sherby Dixon, Claudine Hogan, David Kimbell and Phyllis Davis were all born. Happy Birthday. Joining them are singer Ariana Grande, 23, baseball player Derek Jeter, 42, and actor Sean Hayes, 46.*****June 27: Our buddy Jody Raymer takes another step up the ladder of life today as does longtime newspaper reporter David Ball. Shanna MacCammond celebrates as does Dorris Norwood, Jeri Whitmire and Jimmy Marshall. Celebrating also are reality star Khloe Kardashian, 32, director JJ. Abrams, 50 and entrepreneur Ross Perot, 86.*****Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial ends in a hung jury. Prosecutors said they will retry the 79 year old. Don’t bet on it. If so, it will be a year away when he’s 80 and too old to serve time.****In 2005, Andrea Yates, 36, drowned her five children in a bathtub in Houston.*****Gangster ‘Bugsy” Siegal was shot dead at the California home of his girlfriend Virginia Hall, 70 years ago.*****We were sorry to hear that Cecil Broom was under the weather and has been hospitalized. We hope she’s on the rebound. She’s such a great lady.*****Betty Scales, the widow of the late Cecil Scales, is in a nursing home. We understand she is in poor health. Our prayers are with her.*****We understand that three guys from Japan came down to Orange for the Pro-Bass Series. That’s all I know. I don’t know if they fished. Congrats to Orange native, 50 year old Carl Svebeck, who won with a three-day total bass catch of 36.12 pounds.

CAJUN STORY OF THE WEEK

Joe Begnaud was not having a good day and strange tings kept happing to him. He was driving in Vermillion Parish, jus out of Kaplan, coming from his home near Meaux School, wen da motor on his old pickup jus stopped. Joe got out to see if he could find da trouble him. He raised da hood and was tinkling around wit da motor wen he heard a voice. He looked around and didn’t see nobody. Dat made old Joe a little spooky. Da voice come back and say, “Da trouble is dat da carburetor is flooded.” Joe turned around and da only ting he saw was an old horse standing near da fence. Da horse him say again, “It’s da carburetor dat’s not working.”

Begnaud nearly died wit fright him. He ran for nearly a mile before he got to Comeaux’s Bar on da corner of Luisiana Highway 14, wat goes to Abbeville. Plum pooped him, he ordered a tall beer and he told Bosco Comeaux, da bartender, wat dat horse had said to him. Bosco said, “Oh, don’t pay no attention to dat horse, he don’t know nutten about cars anyway.”

C’EST TOUT

AUDREY BLOWS IN 60-YEARS-AGO

On June 26, 1957, Hurricane Audrey came ashore at Cameron, Louisiana. She was packing 150 mile-an-hour winds. The category four storm put a 12-foot wall of water on the entire coastal area. It wasn’t until the next day, June 27, that word got out about the total destruction of the area. Nearly 600 people were killed and almost all of the wildlife. Even though the eye of the storm skirted Orange County, very little wind damage was done. Today, with the advance warning systems and technology a killer storm like Audrey is not likely to happen again. She is one for the record books and still lives in the memory of everyone old enough to recall. *****This paper is loaded with good stuff. Read us cover to cover. Thanks for your time, mine is about up. Until next time. Take care and God bless.