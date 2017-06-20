Ronnie Knott, 58, of Port Arthur, passed away on June 15, 2017, in Port Arthur.

A memorial service will be held 7:00 PM Thursday, June 22, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Visitation will precede the service, starting at 6:00 PM.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, on February 18, 1959, he was the son of Clifford Henry Knott and Thelma Dorothy Peacock. Ronnie was an engineer for Kansas City Southern Railroad. He was an Eagle Scout, and he enjoyed playing baseball when he was younger. He loved his cars and motorcycles, spending time with his family, and Wienerschnitzel chili dogs by the dozens. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roy Knott; and granddaughter, Emma Jo Knott.

He is survived by children, Nichole Harvey and husband, Robert, and Cory Knott and wife, Loretta, all of Vidor, TX; siblings, Deanna Knott of Port Arthur, TX, Bruce Knott of Orange, TX, Raymond Smith of Florida, and Ryan Knott and wife, Lisa, of Warren, TX; and sister-in-law, Ann Knott of Missouri.

Friends who desire may make donations to Boy Scouts of America at aplacetogive.scouting.org