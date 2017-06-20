Tropical Storm Cindy

June 20, 2017 5:30 pm – A tropical storm warning is in effect for Orange County. Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm Thursday morning in southeast Texas. Even though the track has shifted west, impacts from the rain, tides, and tornadoes will occur east of the landfall. The area can expect to start feeling the effects of tropical storm force winds as early as Wednesday afternoon through Thursday midday. Tropical Storm Cindy has the potential to produce wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph. These winds could cause scattered power outages, fallen trees, and minor property damage. Tropical Storm Cindy can potentially bring 3 to 5 inches of rain and isolated areas could receive 8 to 10 inches.

Emergency Management Officials recommend staying indoors and away from down power lines and trees.

Additional information will be posted to the City of Orange Facebook page (Orange Texas Gov), online at www.orangetexas.net, and through local media outlets.

Sand and bags are available at the Precinct 3 County maintenance barn located on 2502 West Roundbunch Rd. Also, Precinct 4 County Maintenance barn 375 Claiborne Street. Residents are welcome to bag the sand to use to protect their homes from rising water. Bring your own shovel.

City Officials will continue to monitor the situation and will post further updates.