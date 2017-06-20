BULLETIN Tropical Storm Cindy Intermediate Advisory Number 4A NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032017 100 PM CDT Tue Jun 20 2017 ...DISTURBANCE BECOMES TROPICAL STORM CINDY... ...HEAVY RAINFALL SPREADING ACROSS MUCH OF THE CENTRAL GULF COAST... SUMMARY OF 100 PM CDT...1800 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...25.9N 90.5W ABOUT 265 MI...430 KM S OF MORGAN CITY LOUISIANA ABOUT 355 MI...565 KM SE OF GALVESTON TEXAS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...45 MPH...75 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...STATIONARY MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...999 MB...29.50 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: None. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * High Island to the Mouth of the Pearl River A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for... * West of High Island to San Luis Pass A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Interests elsewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast from the central Texas coast to the western Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress of this system. For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK ------------------------------ Satellite imagery, aircraft data, and surface observations indicate that the low pressure system in the central Gulf of Mexico has acquired a well-defined center, and is now Tropical Storm Cindy, the third tropical storm of 2017. At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was centered near latitude 25.9 North, longitude 90.5 West. Cindy has been stationary for the past few hours, but the system is expected to resume a motion toward the northwest at around 10 mph (17 km/h) later today, and this motion is expected to continue through Wednesday night. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast early Thursday. On the forecast track, Cindy is expected to approach the coast of southwest Louisiana late Wednesday or Wednesday night, and move inland over western Louisiana and eastern Texas on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast before the system reaches the coast on Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km), mainly to the north and east of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area later today and spread westward within the warning area through Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area on Wednesday. RAINFALL: Cindy is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 6 to 9 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches over southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle through Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches can be expected farther west across southwest Louisiana into southeast Texas through Thursday. STORM SURGE: Inundation of 1 to 3 feet above ground level is possible along the coast in portions of the Tropical Storm Warning area. TORNADOES: A tornado or two is possible this afternoon and tonight from south-central Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle. NEXT ADVISORY ------------- Next complete advisory at 400 PM CDT.

