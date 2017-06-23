Imogene Titus, 90, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on June 23, 2017, in Orange.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 26, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Doug Shows, of First Baptist Church in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m.Born in Lamesa, Texas, on August 28, 1926, she was the daughter of Richard Durant Altimore and Ruhama (Coats) Altimore. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Bridge City as well as the Good Sam Travel Club. Imogene was a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed spending her time traveling, cooking, and reading, as well as playing dominos and cards. She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Ruhama; husbands, Clyde Ebb Titus and Jack Elliott; sister, Willie Mae Coates; and her grandson, Ricky Titus.She is survived by her children, Richard Ebb Titus and wife Janelle, of Bridge City, Charles Anthony “Tony” Titus and wife Gwen, of Bridge City, and Karen Rose and husband Bill, of Sunflower, MS; 8 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.Serving as pallbearers will be Casey Rose, Joshua Rose, Lynn Smith, Chris Faul, Ty Hollier, and Drew Hollier

