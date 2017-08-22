Hershel Stagner, Jr., Orange County’s Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, and wife Debra traveled to Hopkinsville, Kentucky on Saturday to be at the “epicenter” for the viewing of the 2017 Eclipse. The town, with a population of approximately 33,000, was declared by NASA to be the point of greatest eclipse. The town was expecting 500,000 people and hotels were booked and sold out within a 75-mile radius. The Festival encompassed all of downtown with booths, food and concerts. Local farms had viewing areas set up for the viewing the event. Judge Stagner took this picture at the moment of totality, and witnessed the “Total Eclipse” at the point of longest duration. He stated that the “2:41 minutes of totality was an awesome and inspirational lifetime event!” and added “as the sunlight faded you felt the drop in temperature and could hear the sounds of crickets and see birds going to roost, stars shining in the darkening sky and the beauty of the sun’s corona!”

He is planning for the 2024 eclipse, as it is expected on April 8, 2024. Totality will first touch Mexico, enters the United States at Texas, moving across central Texas and then cuts a diagonal to Maine, and will visit the maritime provinces of Canada.