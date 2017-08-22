The remnants of Harvey are likely to regenerate into a tropical cyclone over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday or Thursday, move northwestward, and possibly make landfall along the Texas coast by Friday. This system could produce storm surge flooding along portions of the Texas coast and flooding rainfall across portions of southern and eastern Texas and western Louisiana. Tropical storm or even hurricane force winds are also possible along portions of the Texas coast, although it is too early to determine which areas could see these direct impacts.

People along the Texas coast should monitor the progress of this system and follow any instructions provided by their local officials.

NOAA National Hurricane Center: www.hurricanes.gov