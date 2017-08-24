Joseph Dorey Luna, Sr., 94, of Orange, Texas, passed away on August 22, 2017, at his home surrounded by loved ones. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 25, 2017, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Joseph P. Daleo. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be preceding the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Born in Nacogdoches, Texas, on October 20, 1922, he was the son of Joe G. Luna and Annie (Poskey) Luna. Joe was a veteran of the United States Army where he proudly served his country in WWII. He went on to work for the Federal Government in the Dept. of Navy for 28 years and then was employed by Firestone Chemical Company for 5 years before retiring in December of 1975. Joe was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church as well as a past member of St. Mary’s Athletic Association and an active member of St. Mary Catholic School. He was a lifetime member of the VFW 2775, Eagles Lodge 2523, and American Legion Post 49. Joe volunteered as a Little League and Pony League Coach for 15 years. He enjoyed dancing and loved throwing parties for his family and spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by those that had the pleasure of knowing and loving him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Annie Luna; loving wife of 70 years, Josephine Arriola Luna; son, Joseph Luna, Jr.; infant brother, James W. Luna; and sisters, Lucille Luna Durling and husband Joe Durling, Margaret Luna Gautreaux and husband Calvin Gautreaux. Those left to cherish Joe’s memory include his children, Rita Bourliea and husband Larry, of Orange, Shirley Broudreaux and husband Arthur, of Orange, and James Luna and wife Millie, of Bridge City; loving companion, Rosita Reid; grandchildren, Lori Anne Bourliea Wragg, Jaime Bourliea Phillips, Shana Bourliea Hurley, Bridget Luna Trawhon, Joe (Buppy) Luna, Julie Boudreaux Agee, Sara Boudreaux Pavlas, and Britney Luna Benavides; 17 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers will be Joe (Buppy) Luna, III, Taylor Stokey, Rick Arriola, Robert Arriola, Jr., David Durling, George Durling, Landon Luna, and Jaxon Luna. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Luna, Larry Bourliea, Art Boudreaux, Duane Meurer, Tony Doiron, and Richard Sims. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary Catholic School at 2600 Bob Hall Rd., Orange, TX 77630.

About The Record Newspapers