Orange County Emergency Management continues to monitor Hurricane Harvey as it is strengthening quickly. Landfall is currently expected in the early morning hours Saturday along the central Texas Coast.

The National Weather Service has advised Orange County to monitor Tropical Depression Harvey and begin taking precautions for the threat of heavy rainfall. Orange County is preparing for extended rain and possible flooding that may last for several days

Underpasses may not drain, so please watch for barricades. In some situations, flooding may occur rapidly without time for barricades.

Orange County residents are encouraged to closely monitor the situation by visiting the National Hurricane Center online at http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/ or http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/news/AL092017_key_messages.png.

Residents are currently able to fill their own sandbags at sites listed on the attached sheet. Beginning Friday, August 25, 2017 at 7am until 3pm Orange County Precincts 1 and 4 will have sand bags pre-filled for senior citizens and disabled residents only. Precinct 1 is located at North Highway 87 at Teal Road in Orange and Precinct 4 is at 375 Claiborne Street in Vidor.

We want to remind Orange County residents about weather conditions associated with Tropical Storms.

Be aware of Flooding

We are offering some flooding tips to help you prepare for the incoming weather. Floods are unpredictable and destructive, they can cause death and injuries, isolate communities, damage major infrastructure, cut essential services, destroy property and livelihoods. Flooding could happen anywhere, at any time and from a variety of water sources including rivers and creeks, storm tides, overflowing catchments and due to heavy rainfall. Apart from the physical damage to property, experiencing a flood can be an extremely emotional time. If you are not prepared for the possibility of a flood, recovery can be slow, stressful and costly. A few hours spent making your home secure, preparing an emergency kit and flood plan can help you to survive the effect of a flood.

You need to:

• Understand the flood risk to your area

• Prepare your home and property

• Respond when water comes

• Recover after a flood

You can prepare for flooding in a number of ways:

• Check with your local authorities about local flood plans or records which detail problem areas

• Ask authorities about relocation routes

• Prepare an emergency kit

• Prepare a household flood plan

• Keep a list of emergency telephone numbers on display

• Check your insurance policy to see if you are covered for flood damage?

If flooding is due make your safety a priority and if you have time try to prepare your property:

• Secure hazardous items

• Roll up rugs, move furniture, electrical items and valuables to a higher level

• Place important personal documents, valuables and vital medical supplies into a waterproof case in an accessible location

• If you are relocating, take your pets with you if it is safe to do so. If not provide adequate food and water and move them to a safer place

• Monitor local news forecasts, social media and warnings online and listen to your local Radio stations

Relocating to safer ground: If rising waters threaten your home and you decide to move to a safer location be sure to do the following:

• Monitor your local radio for warnings and advice

• Pack warm clothing, essential medication, valuables and personal papers in waterproof bags along with your emergency kit.

• Raise furniture, clothing and valuables onto beds, tables and into roof space place electrical items in the highest place

• Empty freezers and refrigerators, leaving doors open to avoid damage or loss if they float.

• Turn off power, water and gas and take your mobile phone

• Whether you leave or stay, utilize sand bags provided by local authorities

• Lock your home and take recommended relocation routes for your area

• Do not drive into water

Too late to leave:

• Monitor your local news media, social media, and news radio radio for warnings and advice

• Get to higher ground

• Switch off electricity and gas supplies to your home

• Prepare to move vehicles, outdoor equipment, garbage, chemical and poisons to higher locations

• Prepare for the well-being of pets

• Raise furniture above likely flood levels

• Check your emergency kit

• Do not allow children to play in or near floodwaters

• Avoid entering floodwaters,. if you must do so, wear solid shoes and check depth and current with a stick

• Stay away from drains, culverts and water over knee deep.

• Do not use gas or electrical appliances that have been in floodwater until checked for safety

• Do not eat food that has been in floodwaters

• Boil tap water until supplies have been declared