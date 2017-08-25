Due to concerns over the impact of Hurricane Harvey, Lamar State College – Orange is cancelling classes scheduled for Monday, August 28, and Tuesday, August 29.

We will closely monitor the weather situation to determine if it will be safe to resume classes on Wednesday, August 30. We will keep students informed of our plans via our alert system, our website, social media, and local news media.

Students are encouraged to monitor their LSC-O email for additional information regarding access to course content and assignments.

Any students who have not received their NetID yet can consult the LSC-O home page for instructions to get that information.

Amy Moore

Director of Public Information

Program Manager for Workforce Development

Lamar State College – Orange

(409) 882-3917