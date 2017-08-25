Flood Warning issued August 25 at 10:44AM CDT expiring August 30 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Lake Charles LA

Areas Affected: Orange; Newton; Beauregard; Calcasieu; Sabine River Near Deweyville

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Flood Warning for the Sabine River Near Deweyville.

* from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning…or until the warning

is cancelled.

* At 9:45 AM Friday the stage was 22.1 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near 24.0 feet, which is flood stage, by Tuesday afternoon. This forecast is based upon 48 hours of expected rainfall, thus further rises will be likely.

* Impact…At stages near 25.0 feet…Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded

including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded.

* Impact…At stages near 24.0 feet…Minor lowland flooding will occur.

* Impact…At stages near 23.0 feet…The river is at bank full stage.