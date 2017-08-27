Orange County issued a disaster declaration Sunday afternoon, County Judge Stephen Brint Carlton announced.

Carlton’s statement, released after meeting with representatives from each of the county’s seven cities, indicated those cities also issued disaster declarations effective Sunday.

“Hurricane Harvey’s greatest impacts to Orange County began today and will continue into next week,” the judge said in his statement.

“Based on the flooding impacts county-wide today and the latest National Weather Service forecasts into next week, Orange County and all seven incorporated cities issued disaster declarations effective today, August 27, 2017.

“Each disaster declaration covers the entirety of the Hurricane Harvey event as determined by the Federal Emergency Management Administration and the Presidential Disaster Declaration issued by President Trump.

“Orange County and each city believes we have met or will shortly meet the minimum threshold for uninsured, unreimbursed costs.”

More from the county’s Emergency Management Office:

Residents are encouraged to shelter in place and avoid driving on the roadways due to water over the roads in some areas of the county. If you must travel, please take the following precautions:

Pay attention to barricades.

Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways and avoid underpasses.

Be aware of hydroplaning.

If you drive through neighborhoods, WATCH YOUR SPEED. High speeds cause water to be pushed into homes, endangering property and/or lives.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN! DO NOT drive down flooded roads unless absolutely necessary to prevent water from being pushed further into yards and homes.

Orange County Officials are NOT calling for an evacuation at this time.

Orange County offices will be closed Monday, August 28th with the exception of Emergency Management and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Orange County Jail.

All Orange County schools (and Deweyville schools) have been cancelled for Monday, August 28th. Please monitor each school district’s website for further information on your particular district closures.

Several agencies have had reports of price gouging. Price gouging should be reported to the Office of the Attorney General at 800-621-0508 or by email: consumeremergency@oag.texas.gov.