Mauriceville Middle School Cheerleaders and Mascots attended National Cheerleading Association (NCA) camp, held on the Stephen F. Austin college campus, over the summer. The team was awarded Technical Excellence in Motions, earned certification in Squad Credentialing and STUNT Safe, brought home 4 Superior Ribbons and 1 Excellent for Cheer and 2 Excellent Ribbons for Mascots. The team also was awarded a camp Spirit Stick nightly and one to bring home; along with the 2017 Most Improved Team Trophy for camp. Two cheerleaders selected for the All-American Team were Paige Brown and Kori Rushing; four more were also nominated for All-American: Emma Bridges, Kaylee Hardin, Matalyn Hill, and Ana Mires. Matalyn Hill received the Pin It Forward Award by NCA Staff for being recognized for stepping up to be a leader and setting a good example for peers. Cheer Sponsor Summer Diamond also received the Pin It Forward Award by a fellow camper.

Attached Photo by John Brown

Bottom Row (L to R): Allie Allbritton, Lanie Rodgers, Hannah Lemons, Paige Brown, Kimberly Goddard

Back Row (L to R): Stella Hughes, Kaylee Hardin, Gracie Johnson, Madison Broussard, Kylie Huff, Emma Bridges, Matalyn Hill, Ana Mires, Kori Rushing