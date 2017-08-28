The National Weather Service in Lake Charles is monitoring Tropical Storm Harvey as it moves off the central Texas coast today, and meanders off the coast before making landfall on the upper Texas coast on Wednesday morning. Due to this system coming closer to our region, a tropical storm warning is in effect for Jefferson County and western Cameron Parish, while a tropical storm watch is in effect for eastern Cameron Parish and Vermilion Parish. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph near the coast is expected in the watch and warning area during the strongest thunderstorms.

Storm surge will be 1 to 3 feet above ground level during high tides in Jefferson County, and Cameron and Vermilion Parishes today and tomorrow. This will also cause drainage of large rivers like the Sabine, Neches, Calcasieu, Mermentau, and Vermilion to be slow and ineffective, further aggravating the flood threats further inland in Orange, Lake Charles, Lake Arthur, and Delcambre.

Still, the biggest threat from Harvey is the rain and floods. We are expecting an additional 10 to 15 inches of rain in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, 5 to 10 inches in south central Louisiana, and 3 to 6 inches in central Louisiana.

Record river flooding is possible on Pine Island Bayou near Sour Lake and Bevil Oaks. Major flooding is possible on Village Creek near Kountze, Sabine River near Deweyville, and the Neches River near Rockland.

There will be a threat for isolated tornadoes today, especially along and south of the I-10 corridor of southeast Texas and southwest and south central Louisiana.