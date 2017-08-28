All five public school districts in Orange County have announced they will be closed all week because of dangerous weather conditions surrounding Tropical Storm Harvey.

Schools were already set to be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4, so schools will re-open Tuesday, Sept. 5.

All sporting events set for the week have also been canceled.

Monday, Aug. 28, was to have been the first day of the school year for Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Orangefield, Vidor and West Orange-Cove school districts, while Bridge City schools opened Aug. 18.

Among sports events canceled are season openers for football teams.

Two-time defending state champion West Orange-Stark was to have kicked off its season at Nederland Friday night, Sept. 1 while Bridge City was prepping to host Hamshire-Fannett as it tries to improve on last year’s 9-3 campaign.

Other scheduled Sept. 1 football openers that have been canceled included Orangefield at Buna and Jasper at LCM.

Most area volleyball teams had at least two matches schedule this week – maybe more with a tournament – and had already had one or more matches canceled by the weather last weekend.

LCM was supposed to host a volleyball tournament this weekend.