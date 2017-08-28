Shirley McDaniel Burton
Shirley McDaniel Burton went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday
afternoon, August 23 rd at Christus Hospital in Beaumont surrounded by her
loved ones.
The visitation and funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church in
Mauriceville; visitation on Friday, September 1 st between 5:00 and 8:00 PM
with the funeral service at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 2 nd . A grave
side service in Newton, TX at the Newton City Cemetery will follow the
funeral service.
Born in Wiergate, TX on March 6, 1939 she was the daughter of Sim Albert
McDaniel and Frankie Simmons Walker. She was the Office Manager for
a real estate company for 18 years, served her community as an active
member and officer of the Mauriceville PTA and was active in her Sunday
School class, The Martha’s, and church, First Baptist of Mauriceville. She
was a member of the Southeast Texas Ostomy Group serving as the
President for over 20 years. She counseled and guided many people
through the changes in life brought by their need for an ostomy.
Shirley was a Godly woman who had a true servant’s heart. She enjoyed
traveling, shopping with her “sisters” and doting on her grandchildren. She
was the happiest when she was serving others. One of the ways she
expressed her love was through cooking. Sunday meals after church at
NeeNaws were always an event. She often started cooking on
Wednesday to make sure everything was perfect for the Sunday meal.
Her Red Velvet cakes were a family favorite and the highlight of each
birthday. She took this expression of love to the church where she helped
prepare and serve countless meals.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather Wallace Walker
and her brother Johnny Dale McDaniel. Those left to cherish her memory
are her husband Thomas Burton, her children Barry Burton and his wife
Cindy, daughter Alicia Burton, son Keith Burton and fiancé Susan Peveto
as well as her two grandchildren Megan and Collin Burton. Also surviving
Shirley is half-sister Betty Vines of Louisiana and several cousins, nieces
and nephews.
Serving as pall bearers will be Collin Burton, George Shannon, Tim
Shannon, Kevin Simmons, Dale Peddy and James Van Pelt. Honorary
pall bearers are Owen Burton, Garth Simmons, Joe Shannon, Ed Hayes
and Marshall Willey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the building fund
for a new parking lot at her church the First Baptist Church of Maruiceville,
PO Box 56, Mauriceville, TX 77626.