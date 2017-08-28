Shirley McDaniel Burton went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday

afternoon, August 23 rd at Christus Hospital in Beaumont surrounded by her

loved ones.

The visitation and funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church in

Mauriceville; visitation on Friday, September 1 st between 5:00 and 8:00 PM

with the funeral service at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 2 nd . A grave

side service in Newton, TX at the Newton City Cemetery will follow the

funeral service.

Born in Wiergate, TX on March 6, 1939 she was the daughter of Sim Albert

McDaniel and Frankie Simmons Walker. She was the Office Manager for

a real estate company for 18 years, served her community as an active

member and officer of the Mauriceville PTA and was active in her Sunday

School class, The Martha’s, and church, First Baptist of Mauriceville. She

was a member of the Southeast Texas Ostomy Group serving as the

President for over 20 years. She counseled and guided many people

through the changes in life brought by their need for an ostomy.

Shirley was a Godly woman who had a true servant’s heart. She enjoyed

traveling, shopping with her “sisters” and doting on her grandchildren. She

was the happiest when she was serving others. One of the ways she

expressed her love was through cooking. Sunday meals after church at

NeeNaws were always an event. She often started cooking on

Wednesday to make sure everything was perfect for the Sunday meal.

Her Red Velvet cakes were a family favorite and the highlight of each

birthday. She took this expression of love to the church where she helped

prepare and serve countless meals.

She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather Wallace Walker

and her brother Johnny Dale McDaniel. Those left to cherish her memory

are her husband Thomas Burton, her children Barry Burton and his wife

Cindy, daughter Alicia Burton, son Keith Burton and fiancé Susan Peveto

as well as her two grandchildren Megan and Collin Burton. Also surviving

Shirley is half-sister Betty Vines of Louisiana and several cousins, nieces

and nephews.

Serving as pall bearers will be Collin Burton, George Shannon, Tim

Shannon, Kevin Simmons, Dale Peddy and James Van Pelt. Honorary

pall bearers are Owen Burton, Garth Simmons, Joe Shannon, Ed Hayes

and Marshall Willey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the building fund

for a new parking lot at her church the First Baptist Church of Maruiceville,

PO Box 56, Mauriceville, TX 77626.

About The Record Newspapers