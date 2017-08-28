Welcome to Fall from OCF, Orange County Friends, a social group for women new to Orange County, or for those who may have lived here any number of years. We have, or have had, members from Orange, West Orange, Pinehurst, Deweyville, Vidor, Mauriceville, Bridge City, and Orangefield. We were previously known as Orange Newcomers until we changed our name nearly 10 years ago, increasing members to 40 or more.The annual OCF Welcome Coffee will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the Lutcher Theater. Our guest speaker will be the new Managing Director of the Lutcher, Lynae Sanford, who assisted and trained under long-time former manager Jim Clark. Lynae will be showing clips of the upcoming Lutcher events for the 2017-18 season. A varied assortment of breakfast items will be provided by the OCF Executive Board, such as fruit, muffins, cookies, soft drinks, coffee, iced tea, etc. Sign-up sheets will be provided for our many activities such as Mah Jong, Day Bunco, Night Bunco, Bridge, Book Club, Wine Tasting, Out & About,

and Creative Corner. Membership applications will be available for this social club, and dues are only $15 per year. Please feel free to encourage others to attend, especially

if new to the area, newly retired, or just wanting some fun things to do. There are no attendance stipulations so members may come as many or as few times as they choose, selecting activities desired. There are no fines, donations, or fund raisers required. For more information, please call or email Co-Vice Presidents, Anne Payne, 409.313.7575, annieoakley1116@gmail.com, or Barbara Meyer, 409.746.1833,bmyr1015@aol.com.

