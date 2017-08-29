As of 12:45p.m. today (Tuesday, Aug. 29), based on the latest National Weather Service forecast, Orange County Judge Stephen Brint Carlton, in coordination with all city mayors, has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for the following Orange County areas:

All portions of Orange County west of Hwy 105 & south of Hwy 105 up to the city limits of Bridge City

Rose City residents

The City of Pine Forest residents

Woodridge Country sections 3, 4, 5, and 6 (Mesquite, Lariet Loop, Lazy Lane, & Ashland)

All portions of Orange County north of IH-10 and east of Hwy 87 (excluding any portions of Orange city limits)

Woodland Ridge neighborhood (located off of N. Hwy 87)

Residents are urged to safely leave their homes with the potential to be displaced for several days.

Residents, even those not in the voluntary evacuation area, to continue monitoring their local news and make informed decisions about their families’ safety.

Officials are continuously monitoring the effects of Tropical Storm Harvey. Future forecasts may require additional areas being added to the evacuation order.

If you are in need of shelter, you will need to bring an ID, change of clothing, and medications. Additional shelter information will be made available soon.

Shelter Location

First United Methodist Church, Mauriceville 11929 Hwy 12 Mauriceville, TX 77626 (409) 745-4446 ** shelter not equipped to accept pets

Beaumont Civic Center 701 Main Street Beaumont, TX 77701 409-866-0490 ** animals must be in kennels