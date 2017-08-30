Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service predicted Tropical Storm Harvey will slowly weaken as it moves northeast across Louisiana today.

A 10:30 a.m. release from its Lake Charles office said, “The major problem will continue to be the ongoing flooding in southeast Texas and east Texas, as well as the potential for more flooding in central Louisiana.

“Winds will continue to be gusty today across southwest, south central, and central Louisiana. Expect to see wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range through this afternoon in this region. Wind will be gusting less than 30 mph in southeast Texas.

“Expect to see some trees fall down due to the winds and saturated grounds across our entire forecast area.

“The storm surge threat has decreased in southeast Texas and Cameron Parish, but there is a lot of standing flood waters that will take days to drain.

“The storm surge threat continues for Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes, where water can be 2 to 4 feet above ground level through this afternoon due to the strong onshore flow of winds.

“We are forecasting an additional one to four inches of rain in parts of east Texas and central Louisiana. Amounts will be an inch of rain or less for southeast Texas, and southwest and south central Louisiana.

“Record river flooding is forecast on Pine Island Bayou near Sour Lake and Bevil Oaks, Village Creek near Kountze, and the Neches River near Beaumont.

“Major flooding is forecast for the Sabine River near Bon Wier, Deweyville, and Orange, Bayou Anacoco near Rosepine, Bundick Creek near Bundick Lake, Calcasieu River near Old Town Bay, Salt Water Barrier, and Sam Houston Jones State Park.

There will be a threat for isolated tornadoes today in parts of central and south central Louisiana.