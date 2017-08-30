The Toledo Bend Reservoir began federally required spillway releases into the Sabine River basin Wednesday.

It was another scare for a Southeast Texas area already reeling from more than 40 inches of rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey that inundated homes and required high-water rescues.

Ann Galassi, assistant manager of the Sabine River Authority, said as of 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the release was at a rate of about 25,000 cubic feet per second.

The water over the dam that preceded the devastating March 2016 flooding of Deweyville and parts of Orange County was eight times as heavy, 200,000 cfs, she said.

She said 11 gates had been opened 1 foot each, accounting for a 11,000 cfs release, with both electric generators running and creating a 14,390 cfs release, for a total of 25,390 cfs.

“It will take two to three days for the water to reach Deweyville,” Galassi said, “and five days to reach Orange.

“We already had a lot of flooding in Bon Wier below the dam because of Tropical Storm Harvey, and we’re trying to minimize it the best we can.

“The rains are now sitting over Toledo Bend. We hope it’ll dissipate and get out of the area.”

Federal rules for operating the dam require a release if the water level reaches 172.5 feet.

Galassi said the lake level reached 172.5 at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and stood at 172.86 at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. It was at 172.99 at 3:30 p.m.

The record lake level was 174.36 on March 10, 2016.

Toledo Bend Reservoir, located north of Burkeville on the Texas and Louisiana border, is the largest man-made body of water in the South.

It is primarily for the pruposes of water conservation, hydroelectric power generation and recreation.