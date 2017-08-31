As of 12:30 p.m. today, based on the latest Weather and River forecasts, Orange County Judge Brint Carlton, in coordination with all city mayors, has issued a mandatory evacuation notice for the following Orange County areas:

All unincorporated low lying areas of Orange County west of Hwy 105 & north of IH-10

Rose City

Rose City

All unincorporated low lying areas of Orange County north of IH-10 and east of Hwy 87

We understand the impact this will have on the citizens in this area, however, we feel it is in their best interest due to reduced resources in those areas.

Orange County has set up staging areas for citizens to be picked up and brought to a pre shelter center.

If you cannot get out of your residence or neighborhood, you can call for assistance at 409-882-7895. Rescuers will be sent out to bring these people to the staging area.

Staging areas:

Northway Shopping Center 3777 North 16th Street Orange Texas 77630

Crossroads Shopping Center 730 North Main Street Vidor Texas 77662

THESE ARE NOT SHELTERS, ONLY DROP OFF ZONES!

Evacuees will be bused to the Burton Coliseum at 7061Gulf Way Dr. Lake Charles La and then transported to the LSU Agriculture Center, 300 Grady Britt Dr Alexandria La 71302

Citizens that are able to leave in their own vehicles, can drive themselves to the shelter in Alexandria, La.

If you have a life threatening emergency, please call 9-1-1.