The City of Orange has NOT announced a mandatory evacuation, it stressed in a Thursday afternoon news release.

“It has been confirmed that a water release has begun at Toledo Bend Reservoir that should reach areas in the City of Orange later this weekend to early next week,” the statement said.

“Please be advised, if you were impacted by the 2016 flood, you may be impacted by this recent water release.

If you choose to travel to another location with electricity and other services, please log on to www.DriveTexas.org and http://hb.511la.org/… for road closure information.