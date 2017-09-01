By Dave Rogers

For The Record

Orange County school districts announced Thursday they will delay their return to classes “for the immediate future” because of recent flooding.

Tropical Storm Harvey, which made landfall near Corpus Christi as a Category 4 hurricane Friday, Aug. 25, dropped 30 to 40 inches of rain over Southeast Texas Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 29-30, destroying thousands of homes.

“All schools in Bridge City ISD are canceled until further notice,” began the statement on the district’s website home page.

“At this time, we want to allow our families and district patrons to be able to focus on the care of their family, friends and neighbors,” Stephen Patterson, Orangefield superintendent, wrote in his district’s Thursday night news release.

Statements from each of the Bridge City, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Orangefield and West Orange-Cove districts included prayers for students and staff.

“Please know that our prayers are with all of our students and staff. God bless all of you!” said the statement from WO-C superintendent Rickie Harris.

“Stay safe and continue to assist one another in this time of restoration,” wrote Pauline Hargrove, LCMCISD superintendent.

The school districts said they would re-evaluate their community situations late next week and possibly set a date to begin classes.

Bridge City is the only county school to have begun its school year already, with students starting school on Aug. 18. Other county districts were to begin Aug. 28, but all districts canceled school last week in anticipation of the storm.