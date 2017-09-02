Orange County Emergency Management has opened up drive-through centers for water, ice and MREs (meals ready to eat).

The OCEM news release:

“The Point of Distribution supplies have arrived.

“They are being set up. This will be a drive thru POD for water, ice, and MREs (meals ready to eat). You will need to drive through and the military will load supplies into your vehicle.

“The current POD sites that are up and running are located at the following locations:

Northway Shopping Center

3777 N. 16th Street

Orange, Texas 77632

3777 N. 16th Street Orange, Texas 77632 Northwest corner of Hwy 62 & Hwy 12

Mauriceville, Texas 77626

“We are getting the Vidor and Bridge City locations set up as soon as possible.

“We understand this has been a devastating time for a large percent of our community. Please be patient at these sites when waiting for your supplies.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Top of Form

Bottom of Form