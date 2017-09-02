From the City of Orange:

Registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, is the quickest way to register for FEMA assistance. If you are unable to access the internet, you can also call at 1-800-621-3362. When you register for disaster assistance either online or by phone, you will need the following to complete your application:

• Social Security number

• Address of the location where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address)

• Current mailing address

• Current telephone number

• Insurance information

• Total household annual income

• Routing and account number for your checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into your bank account).

• A description of your disaster-caused damage and losses…