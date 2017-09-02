From Orange County Emergency Management:

A mobile medical unit has been established in the parking lot of Baptist Hospital, 608 Strickland Drive, in Orange.

The MMU is capable of handling medical emergencies equivalent to those handled in an urgent care facility.

Ambulances are also available to respond to emergencies throughout the county.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the MMU drivers and nurses had seen 32 patients. Nine of those were to be transferred to the hospital.

Patients that are transferred will be taken to Lake Charles until area hospital have been re-opened.

Curfews:

Orange County is instituting an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, beginning Saturday night.

The City of Orange’s curfew will be from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., effective Satuday night.

Bridge City maintains its 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Trash, debris clean-up:

Bridge City asks residents to bring household garbage only – no cleanup debris — to its Water Department offices, 220 Nitsche.

Residents should place cleanup debris on the house side of the ditch in front of their home, so as not to block the ditches, gas meters or fire hydrants.

The city says it is working to re-establish garbage service and should have an announcement Sunday. Check their website at www.bridgecitytex.com .

The City of Orange also asks its residents to avoid placing debris in the street as it will affect emergency responders and the restoration of power to homes.

It offers this advice for residents clearing debris from their homes or yards, saying it will beginning picking up debris soon:

“Any flood related materials that citizens may want removed from the area must be separated into four distinct categories and placed curbside. FEMA requirements for separation of debris and damaged material are as follows:

C&D Piles — construction and demolition materials

Green Waste Piles — tree limbs, branches and cuttings

White Goods — refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, freezers, etc.

Hazardous Waste — paints, household chemicals, etc.

Please check the City of Orange Facebook page, Orange Texas Gov, and www.orangetexas.net for additional updates.