Orange County Emergency Management has opened up drive-through centers for water, ice and MREs (meals ready to eat).

These photos at Northway Shopping Center, 3777 N. 16th Street in Orange, show volunteers and National Guardsmen working with MREs and water distribution and loading them in cars. Volunteers feed the workers. Cars line up on Highway 87 to enter Northway POD. (Photos by Mark Dunn)

Orange County has opened other POD sites at the Northwest corner of Highway 62 and Highway 12; and at Vidor Middle School, 2500 Highway 12, in Vidor.